Parker-Hannifin Co. (PH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.33 on June 3rd

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $18.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

NYSE:PH opened at $270.82 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $266.94 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.29.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

