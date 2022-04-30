Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,717 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. 27,149,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,428,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

