Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $14.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.25. 91,865,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,877,128. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $312.60 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

