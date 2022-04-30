Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 784 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,699,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

GE traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. 10,390,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,143. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $74.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.