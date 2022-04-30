Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,342 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 25,794,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,908,197. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

