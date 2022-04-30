Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Cross Research reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

VMW traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,727. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.