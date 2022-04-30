Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aflac by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Aflac by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 247,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,513. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.