Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $941,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,757. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

