Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

