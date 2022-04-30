Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 983 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,618,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.01. 1,357,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

