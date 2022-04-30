Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04, Briefing.com reports. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 222,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 142,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PATK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

