Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Paychex has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Paychex has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paychex to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.