Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paychex worth $35,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.49. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

