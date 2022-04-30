PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.79

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.30. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 8,331 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PCM Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 40.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth about $249,000.

About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.