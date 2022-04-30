PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.79

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.30. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 8,331 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCM Fund (PCM)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.