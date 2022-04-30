PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,175. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

