Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,903 shares.The stock last traded at $25.15 and had previously closed at $25.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,163,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 61,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $290,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.