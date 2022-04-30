Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 7.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $36.57 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $93.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

