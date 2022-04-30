Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.00) to GBX 990 ($12.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $990.00.

Pennon Group stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

