PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.71. 6,504,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,124. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

