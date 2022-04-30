PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,124. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.33. The company has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.