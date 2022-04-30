Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $133.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PRFT has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $99.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.