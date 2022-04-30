Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Perficient updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-1.07 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.24-4.36 EPS.

PRFT stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. Perficient has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

