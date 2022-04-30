Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.33. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

