Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,343,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,620,606. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a market cap of $277.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.