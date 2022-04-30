Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 10th

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Pfizer has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $277.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

