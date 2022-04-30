PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.