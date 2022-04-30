Phala Network Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $64.58 million and $5.12 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

