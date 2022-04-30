Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

PM stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. 4,911,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,732. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

