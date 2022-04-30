Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

FENG stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,410 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

