Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 83,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 598,866 shares.The stock last traded at $15.31 and had previously closed at $14.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $925.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $689,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,348,000 after buying an additional 202,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

