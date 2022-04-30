Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 205.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,700. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

