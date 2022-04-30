Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

PPSI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

