Piper Sandler Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $73.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

