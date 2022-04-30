PlatON (LAT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.57 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, PlatON has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. PlatON has a market capitalization of $102.82 million and $3.57 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00030267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,391,095,829 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

