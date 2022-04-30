Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

PLXS opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

