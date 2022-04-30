Polaris Inc. (PII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $11.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NYSE PII opened at $94.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.79. Polaris has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 18,907.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.08.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

