Polker Market Cap Hits $2.79 Million (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $487,049.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.51 or 0.07317096 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00059580 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

