PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Head to Head Contrast

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Cerus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.27) -2.14 Cerus $130.86 million 6.25 -$54.38 million ($0.31) -14.90

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -81.75% -73.96% Cerus -41.55% -63.31% -24.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 284.88%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Cerus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cerus beats PolyPid on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

