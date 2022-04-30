Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PONO. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pono Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $8,148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,678,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pono Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Pono Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,268,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,239,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PONO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112. Pono Capital has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

Pono Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

