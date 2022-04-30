Poolz Finance One Day Volume Reaches $194,912.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $194,912.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00007081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.23 or 0.07274479 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00061862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

