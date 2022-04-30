Portion (PRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,917.00

Portion (PRT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Portion has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $10,917.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Portion has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,358,363 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

