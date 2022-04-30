Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POR. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.20.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,563. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.