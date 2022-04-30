PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCH. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.25.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

