Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Power Integrations stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

