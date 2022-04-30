Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in April

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. Prada has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

