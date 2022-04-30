Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Up 133.5% in April

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the March 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,288.0 days.

Shares of Precious Shipping Public stock remained flat at $0.56 on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a one year low of 0.46 and a one year high of 0.82.

About Precious Shipping Public (Get Rating)

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

