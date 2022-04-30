Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$115.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$96.83.

TSE:PD traded up C$2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$92.52. The stock had a trading volume of 177,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,561. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$30.45 and a one year high of C$107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$86.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.66.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$318,343.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at C$1,398,999.51. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$222,801.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$715,946.65. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 in the last 90 days.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

