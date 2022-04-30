Primis Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $336.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 24,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326 and sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.