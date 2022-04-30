Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.
NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,775. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $336.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.
In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 24,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $341,536.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 and sold 538 shares worth $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
