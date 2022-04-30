Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,775. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $336.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 24,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $341,536.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 and sold 538 shares worth $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

