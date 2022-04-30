Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. 432,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.29) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

